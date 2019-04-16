Home

Angela Kay (Angie) COLEMAN

Angela Kay (Angie) COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN, Angela Kay (Angie). Passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, April 15, 2019, aged 43. Much loved daughter of Sue and Brian Booth and sister of Kassi, and Sefton. A loved niece to her uncles and aunties. A special friend to her caregiver Chrissy. A service for Angie will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 1.30 pm. Messages can be sent to Angie's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 16, 2019
