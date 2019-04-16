|
COLEMAN, Angela Kay (Angie). Passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, April 15, 2019, aged 43. Much loved daughter of Sue and Brian Booth and sister of Kassi, and Sefton. A loved niece to her uncles and aunties. A special friend to her caregiver Chrissy. A service for Angie will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 1.30 pm. Messages can be sent to Angie's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 16, 2019