Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Ania AARON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ania AARON

Notice Condolences

Ania AARON Notice
AARON, Ania. On Good Friday Christ died on the cross; and Ania Aaron passed away without any warning. There is no way in heaven or on earth that could possibly relieve the pain that is felt by all of us who knew and loved her and especially her family. A memorial service for Ania will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 4 Munroe Street, Napier, on Monday April 29 2019 at 1.00pm. There will be no reception afterward at the request of her immediate family. Lamb of God; who takes away the sins of the world, please grant her peace. A private cremation has already been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.