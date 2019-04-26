|
AARON, Ania. On Good Friday Christ died on the cross; and Ania Aaron passed away without any warning. There is no way in heaven or on earth that could possibly relieve the pain that is felt by all of us who knew and loved her and especially her family. A memorial service for Ania will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 4 Munroe Street, Napier, on Monday April 29 2019 at 1.00pm. There will be no reception afterward at the request of her immediate family. Lamb of God; who takes away the sins of the world, please grant her peace. A private cremation has already been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 26, 2019