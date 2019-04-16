Home

Arthur Thomas KALE

KALE, Arthur Thomas. Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 73 years. Loving husband and soulmate of Till (Jocelyn), father of Linda and Sally. Grandad to four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Arthur will lie at his home, 50 Matthews Road. His funeral service will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne at 2pm on Thursday April 18, followed by private cremation. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 16, 2019
