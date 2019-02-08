|
GROOME, Audrey Doreen Alice (nee Anderton) 24.07.1934-05.02.2019 Peacefully at Hawkes Bay Hospital with her family around her. Dearly loved wife of Alec (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen (deceased), Michael and Kaye, and Barbara and Gary Oliver. Treasured Nana and great Gran/ Nana of Teri, Lily and Noah, Adam, Phillip and Kira, Aaron and Mia, Ricky, Ashley, Robbie and Ben. Loved Mum/Nana to Sue and Brett Boyle, Karla, Tina, Nell, Kurt, Jason and families, Vanessa and Mark Edwards, Andrew (deceased), Brian and Ella and families. We would like to thank the wonderful staff who took such good care of Audrey during her time in ICU. A service for Audrey will be held at Crestwood, 615E Heretaunga Street, Hastings on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30 am. Please send all correspondence to the Groome family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 8, 2019