Audrey Etta DULEY

DULEY, Audrey Etta. On Thursday, March 7 2019, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital after a short illness. Aged 91years. Loved wife of the late Ron; Much loved mother of Diane, Edward and Carol; Mother-in-law to Earl, Pauline and Stuart. Loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherished sister of Garth and John Butler. Messages to the family c/- Tararua Funerals. A service for Audrey will be held at The Chapel of Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Wednesday March 13, at 11am followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 9, 2019
