BRADY, Audrey Veronica. Passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 at home. Much loved daughter of the late William and Vera Goff, and sister of the late George Goff. Loved sister-in-law of Dorrie Goff. Cherished Aunt and great Aunt of Val Goff, Doreen and Ron Thompson and all the family. "A life will lived." In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Napier SPCA would be very much appreciated. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday, April 26 at 11.00am. Messages to the Brady Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 20, 2019