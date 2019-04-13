|
BATCHELAR, Barry Russell. Passed peacefully away at Goddard House on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Viv (Cookie). Loving father to Craig, Jan and Sue. Grandfather to Anna, Katherine, Alex, Richard, Katie and Jenny. Much loved brother of Dawn, Alton, Carol and Milton (deceased). A farewell gathering will be held on Monday, April 14 at 10:30am at the Pavillion Motel Conference Room, 252 Fitzherbert Avenue, Palmerston North. Tributes may be posted online at www.tlas.co.nz or messages mailed to the Batchelar family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 13, 2019