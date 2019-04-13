Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry BATCHELAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Russell BATCHELAR

Notice Condolences

Barry Russell BATCHELAR Notice
BATCHELAR, Barry Russell. Passed peacefully away at Goddard House on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Viv (Cookie). Loving father to Craig, Jan and Sue. Grandfather to Anna, Katherine, Alex, Richard, Katie and Jenny. Much loved brother of Dawn, Alton, Carol and Milton (deceased). A farewell gathering will be held on Monday, April 14 at 10:30am at the Pavillion Motel Conference Room, 252 Fitzherbert Avenue, Palmerston North. Tributes may be posted online at www.tlas.co.nz or messages mailed to the Batchelar family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.