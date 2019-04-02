|
CAMPBELL, Bethia Margaret. On March 31 2019, peacefully at Rahiri Care Home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Eion. Loving Mum and mother-in- law of Heather and Phil, Glenn and Donna, Bruce and Joanne, Vivienne and Grant. Nana to her seven grandchildren. Messages to the Campbell Family C/- Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke. In lieu of flowers donations to the Dannevirke Cancer Support Group may be left at the service. A service for Bethia will be held at St John the Baptist, Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke on Wednesday (tomorrow) April 3 2019 at 1pm followed by private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 2, 2019