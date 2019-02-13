MELLOR, Betty Muriel (nee Boston). Passed away peacefully at Bryant House Rest Home on February 6, 2019 in her 94th year with her family by her side. A survivor of the 1931 Napier Earthquake, lifelong Napier resident and keen participant in establishing roller skating in Napier, Betty was the daughter of the late Albert and Winifred Boston and devoted and much-loved wife for 65 years of the late John (Jack) Mellor. She was a beloved and caring mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Theo Rood and Jeff and Linda Mellor and proud and supportive nana to Robert Rood, Catherine Eldridge and her late husband Chris and Phillip Mellor and his wife Gemma. Betty was blessed with six great grandchildren; Sean, Anna and Sophie Rood, William and Christopher Eldridge and Blake Mellor and one great, great granddaughter, Clark Rood. The family would like to thank the outstanding staff at Bryant house for their love and care which made the last three years of Betty's life comfortable and secure. A private service to celebrate Betty's life has been held. All messages to the Mellor Family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140. "Your memory will live in our hearts forever" Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary