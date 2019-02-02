Home

BLAIR, Brian Hugh. On January 31, 2019 peacefully at Gisborne. Dearly loved husband of Judith. Loved father and father-in-law of Catherine and Chris Layton, Debra Watson (Australia), Sally and Kerry Tong, Helen and Nigel Rutland, Richard, and the late David and Wendy. Loved grandad of his 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Loved son of the late Hugh and May Blair and loved brother of Colleen Walker, Josephine (deceased), Lois and Graham Wells, Raylee and Ron Pryce, Ken and Terese. The funeral service will be held at St. Pauls Presbyterian Church, Tennyson Street at 2pm on Tuesday, February 5 followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
