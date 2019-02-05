Home

Brian William FORD

Brian William FORD Notice
FORD, Brian William. Passed away in his 90th year. Wonderful husband of Shirley for 60 years. Much loved and admired Dad, friend and father-in-law of Michael and Susan, Nicola and Luke, Deb and the late Richard, and the late David. Cherished fun loving, Grandad of Tamara, Charlotte, Lauren, Phoebe, Jansson, Sophie, Logan, Ella and Millie. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Heart Research Institute Ltd would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday, February 8 at 11.00am. Messages to the Ford Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 5, 2019
