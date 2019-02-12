|
CUTBUSH, Brogen Mika Taruke Tuheke. Tragically taken at Waimate in his 34th year. Dearly loved by Anna and his daughter Mackenzie. Treasured son of Lorraine and the late Jack Cutbush. Loved brother of Roger, Henry and Daphne. A service for Brogen will be held at Stonehaven, 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Thursday, February 14 at 11am, followed by private cremation. Any messages to the Cutbush family may be left at the service or posted c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019