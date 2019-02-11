WIRIHANA-HAWKINS, Bruce Tracey. Sunrise: 17.07.1988 - Sunset: 08.02.2019 Tragically taken from us. Son of the late Tamu Wirihana, Hun to his mum Josephine Hawkins Snr, Babe to Leanne Karangaroa most awesome Dad to Tamu Jnr, Tracey, Eternity, Rhianna, Dolly and Ebony. Youngest Brother to Chap, Ata, Cindy, Thomas, Sharon, Lun, the late Lincoln, the late Honey, Steph, Loretta, Margrett and the late Tiaki. Forever baby brother to Ngahiraka and Boogs, Polly and John, Johnine, Erueti, Lucky, Steven and Emily and the late Dolly. He's the in your face nephew to his uncles and aunties, shit brain to all his cousins, nephews and nieces. Tumeke Koro to all his mokopuna, Bruce Dog to all his mates. He worked hard and partied harder. Forever loved by many people with his "Heart of Gold." Bruce will be laying at Kahuranaki Marae, his tangi will be on Tuesday, February 12 at 11am where he will be laid to rest forever and ever with his whanau. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary