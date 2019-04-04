Home

HARMER, Chante Alissa aged 30 yrs TAPIATA-HARMER, Te Awanuirangi aged 19mths. TAPIATA-HARMER, Wysdom Amara aged 8mths. Died tragically April 1, 2019 in an accident in Ashburton. Dearly beloved daughter of Gary Dean and Mary. Sister, nephew and niece of Shanan, Chelsea, Haami Jnr, Liam, Leane and Leilani. Soulmate and children of Hune. Loving mother, brother and sister of Sharharscea, Te Aorangi (deceased), Nawaia, Anika and Ezrah. Cherished Grandaughter, Great Grandson and Great Grandaughter of Niky and Sam Harmer. Chante and her babies will arrive at Omahu Marae Friday April 5, at 10.30am. The service will be held Sunday April 7, at 11.00am, thereafter to the urupa.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 4, 2019
