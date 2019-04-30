Home

Colin Francis DUDLEY

Colin Francis DUDLEY Notice
DUDLEY, Colin Francis. Peacefully on April 25, 2019, aged 84 years. Loved son of the late Joseph (Austin) and Nancye Dudley of Arrowtown. Much loved husband of the late Marie. Cherished brother and brother- in-law of Carole and John Ashton (Porirua). Treasured uncle to his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Dudley Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 30, 2019
