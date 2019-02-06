Home

Daniel Martin TAYLOR

Daniel Martin TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Daniel Martin. As a result of an accident. Loved son and best mate of Martin and Mary Taylor. Loved brother of Emma and Andrew Martin. Best 'dunkle' of Sophia, Lucas and Oliver. Member of the Porangahau Volunteer Fire Brigade. Requiem Mass to celebrate Daniel's life will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Waipukurau on Friday, February 8 at 11.00am followed by burial at Waipawa Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at the Church on Thursday 7 February at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to: C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 6, 2019
