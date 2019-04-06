Home

HARKER, David Anthony. Peacefully in Sydney, on March 9, 2019, after a short illness. Aged 50 years. Beloved partner of John. Dearly loved youngest son of Patty and the late Peter Harker. Much loved brother and brother- in-law of Jon and the late Catherine (Oxford, UK), the late Susan, Nick and Birgit (Otane), Tim and Jenny (Hamilton), Terry and Inge (Napier), and Sarah and Laurence Gilmore (Napier). Adored Uncle Dave of his fifteen nieces and nephews, and seven great nieces and nephew. A funeral service for Dave has been held in Sydney. Messages to PO Box 4066, Marewa, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 6, 2019
