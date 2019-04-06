|
|
MacLEOD, David John (Dave). On April 4, 2019 suddenly in Hastings. Beloved husband of the late Jan (nee Clothier). Loving Dad of Fiona and Rob Harper and Dionne and Phil Thomas. Adored Grandad Dave of Taylor and Emily Harper, Ben and Steph, Dan, and Josh Thomas. Great Grandad of George Thomas. Special big brother of Robert MacLeod. Family and friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate David's life, which will be held at the Ellwood Function Centre, Otene Road, Hastings on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 2:00pm, followed by a private cremation. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or messages to 'MacLeod's Daughters', C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 6, 2019