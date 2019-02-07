Home

SCOTT, David. Passed away at Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital on February 5, 2019. Dearly loved sparing partner of "The Bride" Janet. Loved and Proud father and father in law of Kathryn and Carl, and Richard and Pru. Much adored Dave of Connor, William Lucy, Thomas, and Annabelle. Loved brother of Nigel and Diane. An informal gathering to celebrate Dave's life will be held in The Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier, today, February 7, 2019 at 2pm. During this time, we would love to hear your memories of Dave. In lieu of flowers, a donation to SPCA would be appreciated and may be left in the Foyer. All messages to the Scott family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 7, 2019
