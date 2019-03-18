|
GOOD, Debra Jane. Passed away at home on March 15, 2019. Dearly loved elder daughter of David and Ruth. Much loved sister of Wendi and Sam. Special sister of Fran and Sarah. Very special aunty of Ryan and Ella and our extended family. A service to celebrate the life of Debra will be held at Crestwood, Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2pm. Donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Followed by a private cremation. All messages to the Good family can be left on line at www.tlas.co.nz or posted to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 18, 2019