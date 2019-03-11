BRADY, Dorothy Ann (Dot). Lost her determined fight in the wonderful and superb care of Cranford Hospice in the company of her beloved lifetime companion Bob (Robert) and their daughters Lisa, Arlene and Angela. A true Mother in law to Steve, Simon and Trevor. Adored Nana to Cassie, Joe, Oliver, Sam and Ben. Treasured Sister, Aunt and friend to many. A special thanks to our GP Marcia Soneveld, HB Hospital AAU/ HDU, Oncology Services and Cranford Hospice for all their wonderful care. The family extend a warm invitation to all Dots friends, relations and acquaintances to farewell her while sharing their memories at a gathering at East Pier, Nelson Quay, Ahuriri on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Malaghan Institute for cancer research would be appreciated and may be left in the entrance to the service. All messages to the Brady Family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary