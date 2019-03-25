|
BURDEN, Dorothy Jessie (nee Salamonson). On March 22, 2019, peacefully after a long illness, in her loving husband Peters arms. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Norm and Elaine, and Janene and Dave Garnett. Loved Nana of Alex, Keri, Bradley and Juliet. A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 2pm. Messages to the Burden family C/O P.O Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 25, 2019