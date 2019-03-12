ANDERSON, Edward William (Bill). Loving husband of the late Elizabeth June (Betty). Loved and respected Dad to Sarah-Jane and Liz, Papa to four Grandaughters, and Great Papa Billy to two Great-Grandaughters. Formerly of Hastings and Rotoma Station; Takapu Rd, Tawa; Tuhoe Rd, Utiku/ Taihape; having grown up in Wellington where he was a passionate member of the Wellington Rowing Club. Bill passed on March 4, 2019 in Perth WA aged 88 years, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer and Alzheimers. Bill was cremated privately as was his wish, and has returned to 'his people' - pain-free at last. If you happen to hear a whistle from time to time or the 'odd' word around, it's probably just Bill getting his sheep dogs into line, so spare him a thought! RIP the gentle man of the land. Donations to Alzheimers Research would be appreciated. Messages may be sent C/- Purslowe & Chipper Funerals, PO Box 541, South Fremantle WA 6162. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary