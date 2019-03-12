Home

Purslowe & Chipper Funerals
254 Hampton Road
South Fremantle, Western Australia 6162
(08) 9335 4111
Edward William (Bill) ANDERSON

Edward William (Bill) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Edward William (Bill). Loving husband of the late Elizabeth June (Betty). Loved and respected Dad to Sarah-Jane and Liz, Papa to four Grandaughters, and Great Papa Billy to two Great-Grandaughters. Formerly of Hastings and Rotoma Station; Takapu Rd, Tawa; Tuhoe Rd, Utiku/ Taihape; having grown up in Wellington where he was a passionate member of the Wellington Rowing Club. Bill passed on March 4, 2019 in Perth WA aged 88 years, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer and Alzheimers. Bill was cremated privately as was his wish, and has returned to 'his people' - pain-free at last. If you happen to hear a whistle from time to time or the 'odd' word around, it's probably just Bill getting his sheep dogs into line, so spare him a thought! RIP the gentle man of the land. Donations to Alzheimers Research would be appreciated. Messages may be sent C/- Purslowe & Chipper Funerals, PO Box 541, South Fremantle WA 6162.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 12, 2019
