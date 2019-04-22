Home

SANDFORD, Enid Doris. On Thursday, April 18, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family at Rahiri Rest Home, Dannevirke. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law to Anne (deceased), Catherine, Arthur and Rodie (deceased), Peter and Colleen, David and Carol, loved grandmother to her 12 grandchildren and 11 great children. "A gracious lady now at rest" A service to celebrate Enid's life will be held at St John the Baptist, Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke on Monday, April 29 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 22, 2019
