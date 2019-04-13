Home

Eric (Harold) DICK

Eric (Harold) DICK Notice
DICK, Eric (Harold). Peacefully after a short illness. Loved husband of Marie. Loved father of Sandra, William (deceased), Steve, Chris, Jacque, and Penee. Loved grandfather of twelve. A celebration of Eric's life will be held in the chapel of Newberry's Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave., Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 12:30 pm to be followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations made direct to Cancer Research Fund, PO Box 1724, Auckland would be appreciated. All communications to The Dick Family, PO Box 11055, Whangarei 0148.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 13, 2019
