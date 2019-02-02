Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank (Francis) WALKER

Notice Condolences

Frank (Francis) WALKER Notice
WALKER, Frank (Francis). Aged 90 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 23. Born in Liverpool 1928, he lived in Napier and is survived by his wife of 67 years Carmel Walker. Loved father of Lorraine, Frank Jnr, Catherine, Antony, and Christopher (deceased) also four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at a time when he can be accompanied by his beloved wife Carmel, to be joined together in their final moments.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices