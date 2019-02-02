|
WALKER, Frank (Francis). Aged 90 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 23. Born in Liverpool 1928, he lived in Napier and is survived by his wife of 67 years Carmel Walker. Loved father of Lorraine, Frank Jnr, Catherine, Antony, and Christopher (deceased) also four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at a time when he can be accompanied by his beloved wife Carmel, to be joined together in their final moments.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 2, 2019