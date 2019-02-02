|
EDMUNDS, Greg (born Glenn Hague). Passed away suddenly on January 31, 2019. A gentle, kind, devoted and loving husband of Lesley, Dad of Lee and Simon, brother of Gerry, son of the late Bill and Marjorie Edmunds, and son-in- law of the late Marjorie and Eddie Butcher. Loved by the late Alene, Geordie and their families. A strong, talented and humble man who has left us much too soon. We will love you and miss you forever. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. We will be celebrating Greg's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, February 5 at 1.30pm. Messages to the Edmunds Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 2, 2019