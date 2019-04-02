Home

ASKES, Grietje Titia (Greta). Passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019, aged 85. Dearly loved wife of Garrett. Cherished Mum and Mum-in-law of Harry and Nelly, Jody and Peter, Margriet and Evan, Ruth, Ilse and Marcel. Treasured Oma of Suzanne and Gerard, Alex and Laurence, Tui, Matai, Ari and Jesse. "Forever In Our Hearts" A service for Greta will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on Wednesday, April 3 at 11.00am. Messages to the Askes Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 2, 2019
