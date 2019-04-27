|
DAVIS, Gweneth (Gwen). On April 15, 2019. Loved daughter of the late Daisy and Owen Davis of Te Kura, Otane. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Joan (Win) and the late Boy Brown, the late Bob, Don and the late Marie, Margaret (Marnie) and Colin Palmer. Treasured Aunt of her seven Nephew's, Ian, Stuart, Murray, Bill, Stuart, Brian and Graham. A cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service is to be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga St East, Hastings on Tuesday April 30 2019 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers a Donation can be made to St John Ambulance in Memory of Gwen. Messages to the 'Davis' Family can be sent to P.O Box 967 Hastings 4156.
