LOCKIE, Hamish John. At Mary Potter Hospice on February 20, 2019 aged 35. Much loved husband of Ruth Moate, father to Harriet, 18 months. Loved and respected son of John and Juliette Lockie, brother and brother- in-law of Matt and Tash, uncle of Mila, son-in-law of Steve Moate and Christine Richardson and brother-in-law of Helen. A private cremation was held on February 23. A celebration of Hamish's life will be held at 275 Te Mata Road, Havelock North on March 23, 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 25, 2019