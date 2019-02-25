Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
06-379 7616
Resources
More Obituaries for Hapeta HODGES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hapeta Watene and Janice Ann (Jan) (Hoppy) HODGES

Notice Condolences

Hapeta Watene and Janice Ann (Jan) (Hoppy) HODGES Notice
HODGES, Hapeta Watene (Hoppy). Aged 84 years HODGES, Janice Ann (Jan) Aged 73 Years Feburary 22, 2019 In loving memory of Jan and Hapeta (Hoppy) Hodges. Married 46 years as in life they were always together and even passed away within hours of each other. They will be terribly missed by Evelyn, Edward and Whanau and the wonderful people at Metlife Masterton. Together forever. A Service for Jan and Hoppy will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Hodges family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or may be left on their tribute pages at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.