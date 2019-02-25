|
|
HODGES, Hapeta Watene (Hoppy). Aged 84 years HODGES, Janice Ann (Jan) Aged 73 Years Feburary 22, 2019 In loving memory of Jan and Hapeta (Hoppy) Hodges. Married 46 years as in life they were always together and even passed away within hours of each other. They will be terribly missed by Evelyn, Edward and Whanau and the wonderful people at Metlife Masterton. Together forever. A Service for Jan and Hoppy will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Hodges family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or may be left on their tribute pages at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 25, 2019