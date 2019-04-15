|
|
CRAIG, Heather Joan. Passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. Loved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mum of Susan (deceased), and Odelle and Mark. Treasured Nana of Steven, Melanie (deceased), Michael, Kelly, Justin and Vicki. Great Grandma of Jenna, River, Zack, Van, Nate, Maddie and Eddie. Special thanks to the Duke Wing at Princess Alexandra for the wonderful care and compassion they showed to Heather. A service to celebrate Heather's life will be held at The Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11am. Followed by a private cremation. Tributes and messages to Heather and her family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to The Craig Family C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 15, 2019