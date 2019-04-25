|
DAY, Henry Alec. Peacefully at Rahiri Rest Home, Dannevirke on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lois. Much loved father and father -in-law of Andrew, Brian and Lynley. Loved Grandad of Michael and Andre. Loved brother to Joe, Reg and Hilda (all deceased), Edna and Jean and their families (all of England). Be still and know that I am God A celebration of Alec's life will be held at Knox Church, Swinburn Street, Dannevirke on Saturday, April 27 at 1pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 25, 2019