DUNCAN, Ian George. 1933 - 2019. Peacefully on April 4, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Brian and Cathy and whanau, Terry, and Stuart and Brenda. Cherished Grandpa of Rebecca, and Alex. Brother of Shona and Richard, and Ross and Ngarie and their families. A special thank you to all, for the love and care that Ian has received. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday April 8, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Duncan Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 6, 2019
