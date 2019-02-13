Home

Isabella Mailer (Nee Whitelaw). (Isa) FROST

Isabella Mailer (Nee Whitelaw). (Isa) FROST Notice
FROST, Isabella (Isa) Mailer (Nee Whitelaw). ATS W/304009 British Army 1944 - 47. Born September 13, 1926 Falkirk, Scotland. Passed away February 9, 2019 peacefully at Taradale Masonic Rest Home. Loved wife of the late Frank. Loved mother of Colin and Janet Frost, and Kathleen and the late Martin Shanaghan. Friend of Graeme. A loving grandma to Emma Dolley, Sally English, Natalie Frost, and their families, Lori Shanaghan, Nathan Shanaghan and their families. A very proud great grandma of six. In accordance with Isa's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A big thank you to all the staff at Taradale Masonic Rest Home for the wonderful care of Isa. "O ye'll tak' the high road, and I'll tak' the low road, and I'll be in Scotland a'fore ye."
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 13, 2019
