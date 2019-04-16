|
AUGUST, Jack. On Monday April 15, 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 91 years. Loved husband of the late Beryl. Father and father-in-law of Paul and Mary, John, Diane, Mark, Rachael and Paul Jones. Granddad to his eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A special friend to Norma. Messages C/- The August Family, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Manawatu may be left at the church. A service for Jack will be held at St. John the Baptist Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 1pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 16, 2019