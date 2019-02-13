|
|
PHARAZYN, James Harry Bollinger (Jim). On February 8, 2019. Loved son of Mary and Martin. Former husband of Gloria. Husband of Ramoana (deceased). Father of Tiri, Jacob (deceased), Jemima (deceased), James, Isaac, and Ariki. Loving grandfather of Jasmine, Quintin, Riley, Cassi, Zara, Livvy, Zac, Anahera, and Ariki, and great grandfather of Armanii. Loved brother of Rozel, Conrad (deceased), Marguerite (deceased), Peter, Roger, and Amanda. Loved and respected uncle of many, and member of the Wineti whanau. Jim's funeral was held at Motere Station on Monday, February 11, 2019, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 13, 2019