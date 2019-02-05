Home

Jean Alice (n?e Erickson) WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, Jean Alice (n?e Erickson). Passed away peacefully at HB Hospital on February 4, 2019. Loved wife of the late John Williams. Treasured and adored mother of Doug, Sue, Shell and Fiona. Treasured Nan and Great Nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at Stonehaven, 10 Peel St, Waipukurau at 11am on Thursday, February 7, 2019 followed by private cremation. Messages to the family may be sent c/o PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 5, 2019
