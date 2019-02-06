|
WILLIAMS, Jean Alice. Passed away peacefully February 4, 2019. Loved daughter of Jack and Frances Erickson (both deceased). Loving sister and sister-in-law of Evan and Marie (both deceased), Marc (Tauranga), George and Pat (Waipawa), Jim and Judy (Te Puke), Donnee and Pat Gallagher (Waipawa). Cherished Aunt of three generations of nieces and nephews. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at Stonehaven, 10 Peel St, Waipukurau at 11am on Thursday Febraury 7, 2019. Forever in our hearts
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 6, 2019