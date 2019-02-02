|
McRAE, Jean Helen. Of Palmerston North, formerly of Hastings. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 26, 2019 aged 85 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Ian. Loved Mother of Grant and the late Harriet, and Andrew. Loved Grandmother of Finlay, Imogen, Matthew, Caitlin and Daniel. All messages to the McRae family, C/O 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, or may be left at www.beauchamp.co.nz. At Jean's request, a private service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 2, 2019