CLARK, Jean Isabell. Jean passed away very peacefully on February 11, 2019, aged 97. Loved wife of the late Tom. Loved Mum of Lynne and Maurice, Denise and David. Beloved Nana of Karen and Matt, Wendy and Regan, Belinda and Glenn, and Aaron and Saff. Great Nana Clark of Amy, Renee, Pippa, Lily, Fletcher, Jorge, Sophie, Ruby, and Charlie. Jean enjoyed a wonderful life surrounded by her loving family. Our thanks to the most amazing staff at the Masonic Resthome for their wonderful care of Mum. A family service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 23, 2019