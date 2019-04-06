Home

Jennifer Denice (nee Crawford) (Denice) BLAIR

BLAIR, Jennifer Denice (Denice) (nee Crawford). Passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Ian. Much loved Mum of Jason and Carolyn, David and Bec's, and Laurene and Blair. Cherished Nan of Cody, Hamish, Danielle, Corin, and Liam. Loved daughter of Daphne and the late Harry Crawford, and sister of Laurie. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Denice's life to be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, April 9 at 2.00pm. Donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Blair Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 6, 2019
