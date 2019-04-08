|
|
RAMOS, Jermaine Arias. Suddenly in Hastings on April 1, 2019 aged 33. Loved fiance' of Gwen. Loved son of Angelito and Genoveva. Loved brother of Angelie, Jolito and Aerial Ramos. Messages to PO Box 2035 Kuripuni Masterton 5842. A funeral service for Jermaine will be held in The Village Chapel, 4 - 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers please refer to Jermaine's give a little page to support Jermaine's family. Gary Pickering Funerals Masterton
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 8, 2019