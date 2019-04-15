|
PASSMORE, Jessie Lillian (Jess). Passed peacefully at Gracelands Rest Home on April 14, 2019, surrounded by love and laughter. Loved wife of the late Alex (Blue). Treasured Mum of Jan and the late Denis, Derek and Christine, Fiona and Gerry. Loved Nana to all her grandchildren, and Nana Jess to her great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Gracelands for their wonderful care of Jess, and her family. A service for Jess will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 401 Maraekakaho Road, Hastings on Tuesday, April 16 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Passmore Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 15, 2019