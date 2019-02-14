|
BURNETT, Joan. Peacefully at home on February 12, 2019. In her 88th year. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Bern, and the late Stuart Hayes. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Mike, and David and Ali; and much loved step-mum and step-mum-in-law of Chris and Sally, and Susan and Reg. Treasured Nana and Nana Joan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Well done you good and faithful servant." Donations to Waikato Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Joan will be held at St Pauls Co-Operating Parish Church, Kensington Street, Putaruru on Monday February 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, PO Box 459, Tokoroa, FDANZ
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 14, 2019