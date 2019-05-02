|
HANTZ, Joan Marion. Passed away peacefully, at Aberleigh Rest Home Blenheim, on April 27, 2019. Dearly love wife of Terry, much-loved mother and mother-in- law of Bruce and Davina, Paul and Erica. Loved Grandma of Blair, Scott, Shelby and Mallory; Sophie and Noah. Loved Great Grandma of Lincoln, Carson, Amelia-Rose, and Oliver. Messages may be sent to 15 Richardson Avenue, Burleigh, Blenheim 7201. Respectfully cared for by GEOFFREY T SOWMAN BLENHEIM FDANZ Tel 03 578 4719 www.sowmans.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 2, 2019