John Alexander Raymond (Jack) BUDGE

BUDGE, John Alexander Raymond (Jack). Suddenly, but peacefully on Monday April 29, 2019. Loved husband of Joyce for 60 years. Much loved brother and brother- in-law of Kip and Joan Powell, and Wendy and Don Mudford. Respected father of Devyn, Cameron, and Kathryn. Loving 'Pop' to his six grandchildren and 'Silly Old Pop' to his five delightful great grandchildren. Thank you to all those who cared for and were concerned with Jack's welfare. The family are most appreciative. A private farewell has been held in accordance with Jack's wishes. The piper called, 'Stand easy'. Messages to the 'Budge Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 4, 2019
