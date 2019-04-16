Home

HARVEY, John Edward. Formerly of Hastings. Passed away at his home in Swanson Auckland on April 13. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Janice. Loved youngest son of Morris and Jean Harvey (deceased). Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Neil and Bronwyn. Loved Uncle John of Anna and Steven, Sophie and Thomas and great uncle of Liam, Oscar, Harrison and George. A celebration of John's life is to be held at the Swanson RSA, 663 Swanson Road, Swanson, Auckland 11am on Thursday, April 18.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 16, 2019
