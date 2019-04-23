|
GILLIES, John Lawson. Peacefully at home on April 20, 2019. Aged 80 years. Loved husband of the late Patricia. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of the late Paul, Carole and Jonathan, Tony and the late Kim and Lisa. Poppa-John to Lawson, Mia, Vanessa and Erin. Cherished brother of the late Zoe. Missed by his best friend Sammy the cat. A special thanks to the staff and team at Presbyterian Support, Cranford Hospice and St John's for all of their ongoing care and support. A service for John will be held at the Havelock North Club, 4 Campbell Street, Havelock North on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Cranford Hospice at the service. Messages to the Gillies family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 23, 2019