LESLIE, John (Jack). Of Kapiti. (Former owner of Arataki Holiday Park). On Tuesday, February 5, 2019, peacefully at Wellington Hospital surrounded by family, after a long illness. Aged 88 years. Loving and devoted husband of Sue for 67 years, and dearly loved and respected father and father-in-law of Helen & Kerry Gordon, and Ernie & Karen Leslie. Loved and treasured Poppa Jack of Kelly Dickey, Daniel Gordon, Jessica Leslie, Amanda Leslie, Chelsea Leslie, Rebecca Leslie, and Brook Battholomew and their partners, and great-grandfather of his 12 great- grandchildren. A much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at Kapiti Uniting Church, Weka Road, Raumati Beach, at 11am tomorrow (Friday, February 8) to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations for the Blind Foundation, PO Box 27177, Marion Square, Wellington 6141 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages may be sent to PO Box 117, Paraparaumu 5254. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home FDANZ-NZIFH 04 298 5168
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 7, 2019